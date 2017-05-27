ABS are in a positive mood ahead Akwa United tie, says Governor

The defender reveals the Saraki Boys are in high spirits following their winning start to the second round of the NPFL

Ernest Governor maintains ABS FC will play with a positive mindset when take on Akwa United on match day 21 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The former Kogi United strongman stated the mood in camp is high following their recent 2-1 success against El Kanemi Warriors in Ilorin.

"ABS is in good mood. We want to continue to be guided by the way we play football more than having a reaction," Governor told Goal.

"We want to be the best possible. This is such a big game, such a massive task.

"Everybody is up for this game and focused on the way we want to play.

"It is the ultimate test for us, because we want more points to our collection.

Governor hailed the massive quality in the team of Akwa United but shrugged it off and declared that ABS want to make a statement in Uyo.

"Akwa United have quality and experience. We are a team who can challenge them and can beat them - but we all know we need to be at our best to beat them. We have to go into the match with desire.

"We have to play free of pressure and I believe we will do that. We can express our talents in a game of this magnitude. I believe we will do that."

"We want to make a statement in Uyo," he added.