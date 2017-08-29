The absence of Andy Murray, Jo Konta and Heather Watson have British US Open hopes already in unfamiliar hands

When the draw for the US Open was made four days ago few people would have imagined that the only Britons left in singles competition by the start of the first evening session would have been Kyle Edmund, Aljaz Bedene and Cameron Norrie.

Andy Murray was still in the draw at that stage, even if there was a doubt about his participation because of his ongoing hip problems, while Johanna Konta was one of eight women who had the chance to end the tournament as world No 1.

However, Murray’s surprise withdrawal on Saturday night, Konta’s shocking opening-day defeat to Aleksandra Krunic and Heather Watson’s all-too-familiar first-round loss have left British hopes in unfamiliar hands. Bedene will play his first match on Tuesday against Andrey Rublev, while Edmund and Norrie will be enjoying a day of rest after their opening-day victories.

If Norrie’s win had an element of good fortune in that Dmitry Tursunov retired with a knee injury after losing the first two sets, there could be no doubt about the merit of Edmund’s victory. The 22-year-old Briton beat the No 32 seed, Robin Haase, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Only three days earlier Edmund had been playing in the semi-finals of the Winston-Salem Open but the world No 42 put aside his tiredness, even if he admitted afterwards that he had needed to drink a can of Coca-Cola at the start of the match “to get myself going”.

Many of the top players prefer not to enter a tournament in the week before a Grand Slam event, but Edmund decided to play at Winston-Salem after losing in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters.

“I didn’t really want to train for two weeks,” he said. “It can become quite stale and boring. Playing practice points is not the same as playing competitive points. It’s a different feel. I just thought I’d rather keep playing matches. It actually worked out that I played a lot of matches.”

He added: “You can’t be completely fresh every match because the year’s so long. You accept that in some matches you aren’t going to feel great. In some matches you’ll have aches and pains and in some matches you’ll be exhausted. You just have to do the best you can. It’s a good problem because I was winning, playing matches.”

The reward for Edmund is a second-round meeting on Wednesday with Steve Johnson, a big-hitting American ranked No 46 in the world. They have met twice before. Johnson, aged 27, won at the Australian Open two years ago, while Edmund won last week in the quarter-finals at Winston-Salem.

“I know his game style,” Edmund said. “He has a big first serve and a big forehand. He doesn’t hit his backhand as well as his forehand because he slices it.” He added: “I’m playing well. I’m in a good place. It gives me another day. When I got here on Saturday morning it was all a bit of a rush - a couple of days and then I was playing. So it gives me another two days to settle in.”

