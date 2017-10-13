Abstract and absurd, Uefa's Nations League is anything but the Ctrl-Alt-Delete the international game needs

Scene. We fade up on the mathematics department of a prestigious Ivy League college - maybe Stanford, maybe MIT, it doesn’t matter so much - where, holed up in a dimly-lit fourth-floor office, a middle-aged professor is having a long dark night of the soul.

Blackboards to the left of him, blackboards to the right of him, blackboards behind him, every inch of them covered in indecipherable formulae and dense scrawl. At his feet, a wastepaper basket, full to overflowing with screwed-up balls of paper. Close up on the professor. A bead of sweat is forming on his brow. It’s almost dawn. He hasn’t slept a wink. The clock seems to be ticking double time. Perhaps he’s going insane. Perhaps nobody, he reflects with an aching heart, will ever understand the format of the Uefa Nations League.

Of course, it’s not quite as abstruse as all that; in the film, as it happens, it turns out Matt Damon knew everything all along, but never came forward. But this week’s unveiling by Uefa of the new Nations League format was a portentous reminder of the Escherian stairwell that awaits us from the start of next season. If you found the innumerable, impenetrable second-place permutations of World Cup qualifying tough going, then brace yourself. Years from now, you will come to regard it as a golden age.

The big idea, essentially, is that Europe’s 55 nations will be split into four divisions, based on their ranking. The top division, featuring England and a load of other teams better than them, will itself be split into four groups of three. The group winners go through to the semi-finals, the bottom teams get relegated to the division below. So far, so tedious.

It is at this point that things start slipping into the Twilight Zone. Because at this point the groups are all mixed up again for the purposes of Euro 2020 qualifying. Ten new groups are formed, with the top two in each qualifying for the finals, and one additional place reserved for each of the four leagues from earlier. The four group winners from each of the four groups compete in a four-team play-off for the remaining place, unless they already qualified in the second phase, in which case their place is taken by… no, please, step away from the sharp thing. Put the sharp thing down. I beg you.