Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and will Lewis Hamilton win?

Can the four-time world champion end the season on a high with a win at the Yas Marina circuit? - AP

What is it?

It is the final race of the 2017 Formula One season at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina circuit. This is its ninth year on the calendar and Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have been the most successful drivers here with three wins each.

When is it?

The race is on Sunday November 26 - ie today.

What time is it?

The last race of the season will start 1:00pm GMT - a very sensible hour compared to other races this season.

What TV channel is it on?

Both Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1 will have live race coverage this weekend. The satellite channel will start their programme at 11.30am GMT, with Channel 4 commencing their at midday.

Alternatively you can follow all the action here with Natasha Henry.

The 2017 F1 season ends under lights this afternoon Credit: Getty Images Europe More

What happened during qualifying?