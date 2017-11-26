Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017, live race updates - will Lewis Hamilton win the last race of the season?
- Valtteri Bottas starts on pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen
Renault v Force India
The biggest issue with the Hulkenberg and Perez incident is that their teams are battling them for points so with the Renault driver has gained an advantage, is the 5s penalty enough?
Steward update
Hulkenberg gets a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
Bottas got away perfectly
Lap 4 of 55
Bottas leads Hamilton, Vettel, Ricciardo, Raikkonen, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Perez, Ocon and Massa.
Alonso is P11 ahead of Sainz, Stroll, Grosjean, Vandoorne, Gasly, Wehrlein, Hartley, Ericsson and Magnussen.
Perez and Hulkenberg were also having a battle on that first lap and Hulk appears to have got a place unfairly so Perez is demanding Charlie make him give it back. So mature aren't they...
The stewards are investigating.
LIGHTS OUT
Bottas gets away in the lead with Hamilton, Vettel and Ricciardo just behind them. Raikkonen is right behind him and the Ferrari appears to be faster., but Ricciardo gets his elbows out to keep hold of his P4.
Formation lap
Everyone gets away smoothly as they do that solitary lap of the track.
We are moments away from lights out.
Some pre-race questions
- Will Hartley finish a race?
- Can Hamilton win his tenth race of the season?
- Can Bottas protect himself from Vettl on the opening lap?
- Can Renault grab sixth?
- Of those lining up today, who will be on the starting grid in Australia?
This is the perfect time to get that blanket if you're cold or some drinks and nibbles because the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be starting shortly.
National anthem time
We are just ten minutes away from the start of the last race of the season.
Who will end the year full of confidence?
How they will start
1 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1min 36.231secs
2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:36.403
3 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:36.777but
4 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:36.959
5 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:36.985
6 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:37.328
7 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:38.282
8 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:38.374
9 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:38.397
10 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:38.550
11 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:38.636
12 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:38.725
13 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:38.808
14 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:39.298
15 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:39.646
16 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:39.516
17 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:39.724
18 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:39.930
19 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:39.994
20 Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:40.471
NOTE: Hartley did have a 20-place grid but he qualified in 20th, so starts there
The pit lane is open
The driver's are heading out and we are 30 minutes away from the last start of the season.
The fastest lap of the day
40 minutes until lights out
Not long to go until the 20th race of the season and it's not been a bad one. We had a battle for the title, some impressive young driver's like Sainz and Ocon and Honda's awful engines.
And it's a farewell to this guy. Again...
Mid-table
It's very tight in the middle of the pack with three teams battling for sixth as we head into the final race.
Qualifying
Valtteri Bottas took pole with a stunning lap late on in Q3 ahead of his teammate.
If you missed out, you can catch up here.
How they will start
There is still time to vote for your winner
Then and now
There's been a few personnel changes since the Australian Grand Prix...
Will this be the same line-up in 2018?
No wins since Mexico
Hamilton has never won a race after lifting the title so we'll have to wait and see if he can break his duck today. Both he and Vettel have won three times at the track, with Raikkonen and Nico Rosberg each having one victory at the Yas Marina circuit.
Good afternoon
It's the final Formula One race of the season and we're back in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina circuit, where Valtteri Bottas starts on pole.
Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to pole for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton was beaten to pole position by his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas for Sunday's final race of the year in Abu Dhabi.
World champion Hamilton, who had appeared in ominous form for much of the weekend, was on course to steal pole in the closing moments only for a scruffy end to his last lap which included him running wide at the final corner.
Bottas finished the best part of two tenths of a second ahead of Hamilton under the floodlights of the Yas Marina circuit to secure his second pole in as many grands prix, while Sebastian Vettel will line up in third on tomorrow's grid.
Hamilton may have sealed his fourth championship at last month's Mexican Grand Prix, but the Mercedes driver vowed not to take his foot off the accelerator in the closing stages of his title-winning year.
He was not among the contenders at the last race in Brazil after he crashed out in qualifying, and while he recovered to finish fourth it was Vettel who ended his seven-race winless streak.
Here, Hamilton will have to pass his team-mate to seal the 10th victory of his championship-winning campaign.
Bottas has been second best to his team-mate for much of the year, but he set the fastest time during the first runs during the final phase of qualifying, and despite Hamilton's best efforts he was unable to usurp the Finn in the dying seconds.
Vettel, who overtook Bottas with a gutsy move at the opening corner at Interlagos a fortnight ago to set up his first win since July, was a distant third - some half-a-second slower than Bottas - while Daniel Ricciardo will line up in fourth for Red Bull.
"Things were getting better and better for me in practice and also in qualifying," Bottas said. "It was all under control, I managed to find time, and it just felt very good with the car.
"I was gutted in Brazil at the last race after being on pole position and missing out on the win so I have got a clear target for tomorrow."
Hamilton added: "What a lap - Valtteri just had an incredible qualifying - so congratulations to him. I gave it everything, but he did an exceptional job."