Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017, live race updates - will Lewis Hamilton win the last race of the season?

1:13PM

The biggest issue with the Hulkenberg and Perez incident is that their teams are battling them for points so with the Renault driver has gained an advantage, is the 5s penalty enough?

1:10PM

Steward update

Hulkenberg gets a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

1:09PM

Bottas got away perfectly

LAP 1/55: Bottas buries the memory of Brazil with a perfect start #AbuDhabiGP

1:08PM

Lap 4 of 55

Bottas leads Hamilton, Vettel, Ricciardo, Raikkonen, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Perez, Ocon and Massa.

Alonso is P11 ahead of Sainz, Stroll, Grosjean, Vandoorne, Gasly, Wehrlein, Hartley, Ericsson and Magnussen.

Perez and Hulkenberg were also having a battle on that first lap and Hulk appears to have got a place unfairly so Perez is demanding Charlie make him give it back. So mature aren't they...

The stewards are investigating.

1:05PM

LIGHTS OUT

Bottas gets away in the lead with Hamilton, Vettel and Ricciardo just behind them. Raikkonen is right behind him and the Ferrari appears to be faster., but Ricciardo gets his elbows out to keep hold of his P4.

1:01PM

Formation lap

Everyone gets away smoothly as they do that solitary lap of the track.

We are moments away from lights out.

12:57PM

Some pre-race questions

Will Hartley finish a race?

Can Hamilton win his tenth race of the season?

Can Bottas protect himself from Vettl on the opening lap?

Can Renault grab sixth?

Of those lining up today, who will be on the starting grid in Australia?

12:55PM

Random celeb spot

Mumford and Sons

12:52PM

Time to get comfortable

This is the perfect time to get that blanket if you're cold or some drinks and nibbles because the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be starting shortly.

12:50PM

The starting grid

12:50PM

National anthem time

We are just ten minutes away from the start of the last race of the season.

Who will end the year full of confidence?

12:42PM

I'm sure it's colder in the UK

12:39PM

Are they starting a new boyband?

What would their band name be?

12:35PM

How they will start

1 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1min 36.231secs

2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:36.403

3 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:36.777but

4 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:36.959

5 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:36.985

6 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:37.328

7 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:38.282

8 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:38.374

9 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:38.397

10 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:38.550

11 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:38.636

12 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:38.725

13 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:38.808

14 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:39.298

15 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:39.646

16 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:39.516

17 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:39.724

18 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:39.930

19 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:39.994

20 Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:40.471

NOTE: Hartley did have a 20-place grid but he qualified in 20th, so starts there

12:31PM

The pit lane is open

The driver's are heading out and we are 30 minutes away from the last start of the season.

Yas Marina circuit

12:23PM

The fastest lap of the day

12:20PM

40 minutes until lights out

Not long to go until the 20th race of the season and it's not been a bad one. We had a battle for the title, some impressive young driver's like Sainz and Ocon and Honda's awful engines.

12:15PM

And it's a farewell to this guy. Again...

12:09PM

Mid-table

It's very tight in the middle of the pack with three teams battling for sixth as we head into the final race.

The battle for sixth

12:03PM

Qualifying

Valtteri Bottas took pole with a stunning lap late on in Q3 ahead of his teammate.

If you missed out, you can catch up here.

11:54AM

11:49AM

11:47AM

Then and now

There's been a few personnel changes since the Australian Grand Prix...

The 20 drivers who started in the Australian Grand Prix

Will this be the same line-up in 2018?

11:41AM

No wins since Mexico

Hamilton has never won a race after lifting the title so we'll have to wait and see if he can break his duck today. Both he and Vettel have won three times at the track, with Raikkonen and Nico Rosberg each having one victory at the Yas Marina circuit.

11:35AM

Good afternoon

It's the final Formula One race of the season and we're back in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina circuit, where Valtteri Bottas starts on pole.

11:33AM

Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to pole for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was beaten to pole position by his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas for Sunday's final race of the year in Abu Dhabi.

World champion Hamilton, who had appeared in ominous form for much of the weekend, was on course to steal pole in the closing moments only for a scruffy end to his last lap which included him running wide at the final corner.

Bottas finished the best part of two tenths of a second ahead of Hamilton under the floodlights of the Yas Marina circuit to secure his second pole in as many grands prix, while Sebastian Vettel will line up in third on tomorrow's grid.

Hamilton may have sealed his fourth championship at last month's Mexican Grand Prix, but the Mercedes driver vowed not to take his foot off the accelerator in the closing stages of his title-winning year.

He was not among the contenders at the last race in Brazil after he crashed out in qualifying, and while he recovered to finish fourth it was Vettel who ended his seven-race winless streak.

Here, Hamilton will have to pass his team-mate to seal the 10th victory of his championship-winning campaign.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017 pictures - sunsets, bright lights and fan delight More

Bottas has been second best to his team-mate for much of the year, but he set the fastest time during the first runs during the final phase of qualifying, and despite Hamilton's best efforts he was unable to usurp the Finn in the dying seconds.

Vettel, who overtook Bottas with a gutsy move at the opening corner at Interlagos a fortnight ago to set up his first win since July, was a distant third - some half-a-second slower than Bottas - while Daniel Ricciardo will line up in fourth for Red Bull.

"Things were getting better and better for me in practice and also in qualifying," Bottas said. "It was all under control, I managed to find time, and it just felt very good with the car.

"I was gutted in Brazil at the last race after being on pole position and missing out on the win so I have got a clear target for tomorrow."

Hamilton added: "What a lap - Valtteri just had an incredible qualifying - so congratulations to him. I gave it everything, but he did an exceptional job."