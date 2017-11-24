Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017: When is it, what TV channel is it on and what odds of a Lewis Hamilton victory?

What is it?

It is the final race of the 2017 Formula One season at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina circuit. This is its ninth year on the calendar and Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have been the most successful driver's here with three wins each.

When is it?

The race is on Sunday November 26, with qualifying the day before.

What time is it?

The last race of the season will start 1:00pm GMT - a very sensible hour compared to other races this season.

What TV channel is it on?

Both Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1 will have live race coverage this weekend. The satellite channel will start their programme at 11.30am GMT, with Channel 4 commencing their at midday.

Who won it last year?

The final race of the season was the last in a run of four consecutive wins for Lewis Hamilton, but it wasn't enough to nab the title from Nico Rosberg who finished second in all of them to take Mercedes' 1-2 finishes to eight for the season.

What are they saying?

Sebastian Vettel:

"That would be a very cosy feeling [to win at Yas Marina]. (Laughs) It helps – not only oneself, but also the whole team. It’s not that on Monday after the last race you start to think about what to do next season – of course that starts much earlier – but to win the last two races would show that we are heading in the right direction, and that would be very welcome. In the long winter days it warms the heart to look back at a victory!

Daniel Ricciardo:

"There’s been some great races. Obviously I would love all 20 to be great and not all 20 have been. I think, yeah, for me, just to assess the year once it’s all settled and then just try to understand what I could have improved. I’m sure there’s on-track stuff but also off track. Obviously I give every year a good crack, but give next year a proper crack."

Lewis Hamilton:

"Brazil was awesome, starting from the back. Yeah, I think the closer race we had were the ones I enjoyed the most. Obviously the worst ones for me were Monaco and Russia maybe. Other than that I think it was a pretty solid season."

What are the odds?

Lewis Hamilton 7/10

Sebastian Vettel 10/3

Valtteri Bottas 10/1

Max Verstappen 12/1

Daniel Ricciardo 16/1

Kimi Raikkonen 22/1

How do things stand in the drivers' and constructors' championship?

Who do you think will win in Abu Dhabi?