Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to last pole position of the season

“I just didn’t do a good enough job this evening,” Lewis Hamilton said cheerfully as he walked out of the media conference room on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina this evening, looking as if he’d just got up rather than wrestled an F1 car round a tight track in 25 degrees C temperatures under intense pressure for the best part of an hour.

In his terms, being 0.172s slower than his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas counted as a poor job, as they battled over the final pole position in a tough season. But that’s the sort of standard you need to apply to win four world championships and are already working on a fifth. But if he was overly upset by that massive deficit, he was concealing it well. And the truth is that he was stoked for a team-mate he clearly likes and respects immensely.

A year ago his toxic, intra-personal scrap with long-time friend/foe Nico Rosberg was about to come to an end, though nobody at this stage realised that the German, now a world champion like his illustrious father Keke, was headed for the door and a quieter life. When that news broke days after Hamilton headed him home in the race, it was Bottas who was the beneficiary as he slid into the vacated Mercedes and left the door open for the retiring Felipe Massa… well, not to retire, after all.

The relationship between Hamilton and Bottas, insiders at Mercedes will tell you all too readily, has been a breath of fresh air. It wasn’t that either Hamilton or Rosberg were unpleasant; just that the intensity of their battle left no room for niceties. It was just too close, and had been going on too long, for that.

This year, Bottas has done well at times, winning in Russia and Austria, yet clearly struggling at others. He’s discovered at the closest quarters just how hard Hamilton works to achieve what he does, and he has admitted as much of late. Yet since Mexico he’s turned a corner again, and his honourable chase there of Max Verstappen at least made up for Mercedes; disappointment after Vettel hit Hamilton on the opening lap and split his right rear tyre.