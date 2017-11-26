AC Milan 0 Torino 0: Pressure on Montella intensifies after dour draw

AC Milan have now gone four Serie A games at San Siro without scoring after they were held to a goalless draw by Torino on Sunday.

Vincenzo Montella's position as AC Milan head coach looks set to come under further scrutiny after his side laboured to a 0-0 draw with Torino at San Siro.

Failure to score means that the Rossoneri have now gone four home league games without hitting the back of the net – a run which has seen them fall 18 points behind Serie A leaders Napoli.

Nikola Kalinic hit the post early on as Milan started promisingly, while Andre Silva was guilty of a glaring miss in the first half.

Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu was in inspired form the second period, twice denying Kalinic and then Suso in a breathtaking few minutes.

Milan travel to Benevento next weekend as they look to kick-start their faltering season, but whether Montella will be in charge remains to be seen.

Milan's recent home troubles were nowhere to be seen in a blistering opening 10 minutes, which could easily have seen them two goals up.

Kalinic should have opened the scoring after just four minutes, but he rushed his shot from just inside the penalty area and clipped the outside of the post.

Suso then whipped a superb free-kick towards the top corner from fully 30 yards, which Sirigu did wonderfully to claw away for a corner.

The hosts continued to look threatening going forward and Silva squandered a glorious opportunity to open his Serie A account for the club midway through the half.

The Portugal striker, who has scored eight goals in this season's Europa League, stretched to meet Cristian Zapata's teasing cross eight yards out, but inexplicably sent his effort wide of Sirigu's left post.

Suso saw a dangerous left-foot effort well held by Sirigu at the start of the second period as Milan continued to do all the pressing.

The unlikely figure of Leonardo Bonucci then made a surging run out of defence, which resulted in him drilling an effort into the side netting.