AC Milan deny offering Donnarumma captaincy in new contract

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella has refuted claims from Mino Raiola that Gianluigi Donnarumma was promised the club captaincy in contract talks.

The teenage goalkeeper found himself caught up in an unfortunate saga regarding his future when it was announced that he would not be committing to fresh terms at the San Siro.

He was to be talked around, with fresh terms agreed, and will continue his promising career with the club that provided him with a platform on which to showcase his talents.

Controversy continues to follow Donnarumma around, though, with Montella forced to deny that the 18-year-old was offered the armband in exchange for committing to the Rossoneri.

He told reporters: “I respect everyone, but often too much importance is given to what others say.

“The club never told me to give the armband to Gigio, let alone promised it to the lad or his entourage.

“He was told that maybe, over time, he would get it, but that is very different.”

Raiola had previously told Rai Sport: “I’m glad Donnarumma stayed at Milan.

“We respect his decision. They offered him the captain’s armband though, and nothing against [Leonardo] Bonucci but we want to understand…”

Bonucci has taken on captain duties following his high-profile arrival from reigning Serie A champions Juventus.

His vast experience makes him a logical option for the role, with Donnarumma having only taken in 76 competitive appearances for Milan to date.

He will get the opportunity to add to that haul over the coming years, with an ambitious project at the San Siro having helped to convince him to sign on until 2021.