Serie A: AC Milan losing patience over Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma will have to make a decision about his future at AC Milan shortly as the Serie A side are losing patience.

AC Milan have urged Gianluigi Donnarumma to make a decision over a contract renewal soon as uncertainty grows over the 18-year-old's future at San Siro.

The goalkeeper's existing contract is due to expire in June 2018 and no agreement has yet been reached over a new deal.

A number of clubs are keeping a close eye on Donnarumma's situation and Milan general director Marco Fassone has told the youngster to make up his mind as the Rossoneri prepare for next season.

"Donnarumma is a cornerstone and a foundation for next season. We have told him this right from the first time we met for talks," Fassone told Mediaset.

"I can see a willingness to stay in his eyes, but we cannot afford to just sit back and wait for him to make a decision. We need to give Vincenzo Montella his squad for next season on July 3. Our time is more pressing than that of his agent Mino Raiola.

READ MORE: Victor Moses is not a cheat - Conte

READ MORE: Ramos - Totti could’ve played anywhere

"We need to know if we still have a goalkeeper, whether he will leave or whether we will have a goalkeeper with an expiring contract. No club would leave a goalkeeper like Donnarumma in the stands, but we cannot have a goalkeeper with an expiring contract.

"I am convinced that our offer and our plans with him are good, but we will have to activate a back-up plan if he does not want to renew."

Donnarumma made 38 Serie A appearances in 2016-17, keeping 12 clean sheets in the process.