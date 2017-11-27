AC Milan sack Vincenzo Montella and replace him with club legend Gennaro Gattuso

AC Milan have sacked manager Vincenzo Montella and immediately replaced him with club legend Gennaro Gattuso.

The decision was made following the goalless draw with Torino over the weekend which left Milan 18 points behind leaders Napoli in Serie A despite heavy investment of £205m worth of new players over the summer.

That game was their fourth successive home game without a goal having won just two of their last nine league games. Montella won 10 of his first 12 games in charge of the Rossoneri and qualified for the next round of the Europa League but after only six victories in Serie A, his time in charge came to an end on Monday.