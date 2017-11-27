AC Milan sack Vincenzo Montella and replace him with Gennaro Gattuso
AC Milan have decided to sack head coach Vincenzo Montella and replace him with their former captain Gennaro Gattuso.
Montella was dismissed less than a day after AC Milan's goalless draw at home to Torino on Sunday.
The result left the Rossoneri in seventh place in Serie A having spent over £200m on high-profile summer signings including Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus and Andre Silva from Porto.
AC Milan released a brief statement on Monday morning confirming Montella's sacking.
"AC Milan announce to have parted ways with Vincenzo Montella. Management of the first team is entrusted to Gennaro Gattuso, who leaves his position as Primavera coach and to whom we wish the best of luck," the club statement read.
Montella's side had won just six games in the league so far this season and had failed to score a goal in their last four successive home games.
"I thank the fans for their support, Fassone and Mirabelli for the opportunity and my staff who supported me at all times. I hope Rino can take Milan back to where it deserves to be," said Montella in a statement following his departure.
Gattuso made over 450 appearances for the club between 1995 and 2012, winning two Serie A title and two Champions League trophies.
The 39-year-old began the season as AC Milan's youth coach following a short spell in charge of Palermo last year.
Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, who sold the club to a Chinese-led group of investors last year, offered his former player the best of luck as new manager.
He tweeted: "I had a long, affectionate and friendly phone call with my old warrior Rino Gattuso. Good luck. Strength Rino! And ... of course, Forza Milan!"