AC Milan sack Vincenzo Montella and replace him with Gennaro Gattuso

AC Milan have decided to sack head coach Vincenzo Montella and replace him with their former captain Gennaro Gattuso.

Montella was dismissed less than a day after AC Milan's goalless draw at home to Torino on Sunday.

The result left the Rossoneri in seventh place in Serie A having spent over £200m on high-profile summer signings including Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus and Andre Silva from Porto.

AC Milan released a brief statement on Monday morning confirming Montella's sacking.

"AC Milan announce to have parted ways with Vincenzo Montella. Management of the first team is entrusted to Gennaro Gattuso, who leaves his position as Primavera coach and to whom we wish the best of luck," the club statement read.

Vincenzo Montella has been relieved of his duties a the San Siro

Montella's side had won just six games in the league so far this season and had failed to score a goal in their last four successive home games.