AC Milan v Juventus: Spectacular Sheva lights up old foes' memorable meetings

AC Milan welcome Juventus to San Siro on Saturday as Serie A's two most successful clubs prepare to write the latest chapter in their storied rivalry.

Juve are three points behind leaders Napoli in their chase for a seventh straight Scudetto, while Milan, despite a spending spree in the off-season following a Chinese takeover, are struggling for consistency under Vincenzo Montella.

The Rossoneri were the last side before Juve to lift the Serie A crown, but the seven-time European champions have failed to scale those heady heights in the intervening years.

Nine points adrift of the top four, a return to the Champions League already looks a faint prospect but perhaps a win over the Old Lady in front of a partisan crowd can kick-start their season.

Here, we take a look at some memorable meetings between two behemoths of the Italian game.

April 1997 - AC Milan 1-6 Juventus, Serie A

Milan had won four of the five previous Scudetti, but it was Juve's turn to celebrate in 1997 while their foes were left languishing in mid-table. The gulf between the sides that season was ruthlessly demonstrated by the Bianconeri in this encounter as they edged closer to the title. Vladimir Jugovic scored either side of Zinedine Zidane's penalty to give the visitors a commanding lead, which turned into a humiliation thanks to further strikes from Christian Vieri and Nicola Amoruso. Milan did score the goal of the game through Marco Simone - a fine volley from a corner - but the last word went to Vieri and Juve, who went on to pip Parma to top spot.

December 2001 - AC Milan 1-1 Juventus, Serie A

Andriy Shevchenko (more of him later) lit up this clash with arguably his most stunning goal in a Rossoneri shirt. After receiving the ball from a flick-on, Shevchenko beat two challenges - the second of which forced him out wide. With minimal support, there looked to be little on for the Ukraine international but that mattered not as he looked up and, from the right-hand corner of the box, arrowed a shot over Gianluigi Buffon into the top-left corner. Alessandro Del Piero ensured a share of the spoils for Juve, but the abiding memory was Shevchenko's landmark strike.