AC Milan v Juventus: The stats behind one of Serie A's most historic fixtures

As under-fire AC Milan prepare to host Serie A champions Juventus, we look at some historical stats with the help of Opta.

There are only a handful of clubs in the world that are steeped in as much history as Juventus and AC Milan, two of Serie A's crown jewels.

Between them they have claimed 51 Scudetti, while there have been countless memorable clashes involving the clubs down the years.

Milan may be enduring a difficult season, but both have squads full of talented players, adding to a long list of superstars to have graced this fixture.

With Juve heading to San Siro on Saturday hoping to inflict further misery on the under-pressure Vincenzo Montella and big-spending Milan, we look at the history of the match-up with the help of Opta.

Top scorers

No current players are in the top five for either club, with Alessandro Del Piero (7) and Andriy Shevchenko (6) the most recent entrants.

Felice Borel and Giampiero Boniperti lead the way for Juve with nine goals, but neither can rival Jose Alfatini, who scored 13 times against the Turin giants – whom he later joined – between 1958 and 1965.

Paulo Dybala goes into the match in fine form and he will be expected to add to his overall haul of two against Milan.

Longest winning streaks

It has been quite a while since Milan racked up a noteworthy run of victories against Juve in the league, with their best effort being four successive Serie A triumphs between November 6, 1960, and March 11, 1962.

In contrast, Juve's best streak against the Rossoneri is far more recent, perhaps an indication of the latter's fall from grace. The Bianconeri enjoyed a run of seven consecutive league wins over their great rivals from April 21, 2013, to April 9, 2016.

Milan youngster Manuel Locatelli was the difference when Milan finally ended that hoodoo in October last year, his solitary strike clinching three points at San Siro.