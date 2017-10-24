Academy View: Young Bafana's Coke Cup final diary

On the 14th of October Young Bafana played in the U/18 Coke Cup final against Hout Bay FC at the Athlone Stadium. The team met up at 07:45 so that we could have breakfast together and build the team spirit heading to the game in the afternoon.

We spent over an hour at Avendale Clubhouse, allowing the boys some time to themselves while also allowing the physiotherapist to evaluate any injuries before the match. Despite the evident excitement, I could sense the nervous energy running throughout the team and I tried to play down the occasion so that the players could relax and calm their nerves.

By 09:30 we were at the match venue and proceeded to our designated change room. We through the pre-match routines as one of the tournament’s convenors ran the pre-match check-ups check before we could head for the warmup. From there you could see that the players were in awe of the iconic World Cup 2010 training venue.

As we were changing, I told them what was expected of them. I asked them to be a role model to all the Young Bafana players as the boys throughout the Academy are hoping that one day when they are U/18’s, they are also given an opportunity to play at a stadium like Athlone. I named my starting line-up and then allowed them to finish kitting and head out the tunnels for the warm up.

We walked out to humbling cheers from the Young Bafana supporters who were already seated in the stands. The boys were buzzing although still extremely nervous as we continued our warm up as normal. After the warm up we went back inside and my focus from there was now to get them pscyched up for the occasion ahead as we were now a few minutes away from kick off.

The match started and early on we dominated possession as we found it easy to play out of their press. Hout Bay however were willing to fight hard and they grew in confidence throughout the match. They played a more direct brand of football while we looked to keep possession. Despite the processional dominance, we didn’t play at the tempo I expected us to play as the field slowed down our build up and combination play making it easy for the opposition to put pressure on us as we got into their half. We also gave possession away quite a lot in the midfield, an area that they were very aggressive in.