Academy View: Young Bafana goes to Red Bull Salzburg

This tournament is one of Europe’s finest junior spectacles with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Red Bull Brazil, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Valencia FC and so the list goes on contesting for the cup.

This 2017 edition of the tournament was won by Red Bull Brazil who came out on top 1:0 versus Benfica in the final.

While the tournament is always a fascinating experience, visiting the Red Bull Salzburg is equally interesting.

The facility boasts seven fields, three Astroturf (one indoor temperature controlled) and four grass fields.

Most of the fields are equipped with cameras which are directly linked to a video analysis room.

Laser trackers are located around the indoor facility to measure sprint speeds of the players.

Accommodation is offered for 70 full time players, who receive schooling and full catering at the facility.

There are also the various gyms, indoor spinning rooms, conference halls, offices and two ice-hockey rings.

Red Bull is known for its philosophy of high intensity pressing high up the field. Directness towards the opponent’s goal, rapid transitions which demand physically very fit players.

The concept is proven model with locations in New York, Sao Paulo, Leipzig and Salzburg.

It is no wonder that players like Sadio Mane come out on top, he was a product of the Salzburg development.