I accept not everyone will agree with me - Tite explains Brazil squad

On Friday Brazil coach Tite named his latest squad, for October’s World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile in what will be his final competitive tests before World Cup 2018.

There were five changes and six new players from his previous squad, as Tite surprisingly selected a 24-man squad despite only being able to select 23 for his matchday squad.

Taison, Rodrigo Caio, Fagner, Giuliano and Luan were all dropped from last month’s group.

Monaco defender Jemerson and Flamengo playmaker Diego returned, while there were first call-ups under the current coach for Gremio defensive midfielder Arthur, Manchester City full-back Danilo, Shakhtar midfielder Fred and Shandong Luneng striker Diego Tardelli.

Here’s what Tite had to say about the changes.

"When I went to the game (between Gremio and Botafogo this week), I wanted to see the atmosphere of the game, the emotional side, the pressure of it all, where you could size up the environment in which the kid was playing so naturally. I cannot close doors to a player in a team where he is so important despite his age.

"I do not know if, in nine months from now, he will have a place, but he is a prospect for the future. I can compare him now to where Gabriel Jesus was [when he started his Brazil career].”

"Coutinho is more cerebral, can help more with attacking organisation but doesn’t attack space as well. We will choose between them according to our gameplan."

