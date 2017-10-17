Achraf Hakimi vs. Serge Aurier: A fascinating contrast between present and future

The rise of Achraf Hakimi at Real Madrid so perfectly illustrates just how crucial the inherent randomness of human life is as a defining factor. However, while the story of his emergence into the light will forever be told against the backdrop of Dani Carvajal's misfortune, it is his willingness to look forward, both literally and figuratively, that has set him on the road to greatness.

As Real Madrid and Tottenham vie for primacy in Group H of the Champions League, we may be treated to an interesting side course, a subplot involving two African right-backs which could well develop into an object lesson for the 18-year-old Moroccan.

In a Madrid side built on great stability and considerable experience, Achraf basically has 12 teachers at any one time in any given game telling him what to do, guiding him along on his training wheels. What is probably more pertinent at this point, and what he is unlikely to get with Zinedine Zidane's calm, cool mien and approach, is a template for what not to do.

For that, he would do well to look right across the pitch on Tuesday, perhaps even to the dugout, at the stockier frame of Serge Aurier. With two Champions League engagements and a World Cup qualifying 'play-off' between Achraf's Morocco and Aurier's Ivory Coast to come, there will be plenty of opportunity for instruction.

