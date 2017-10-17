Adam Lallana injury update: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals midfielder could return in early November

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could return from a thigh injury after the conclusion of the next international break in early November, the Premier League club's manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Lallana, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in July 2014, last played during the team's pre-season loss to Atletico Madrid in August. The Merseyside club said the 29-year-old had returned to their training ground on Monday to continue his recovery.

“It's absolutely good news. I cannot say now, but maybe after the next international break he could be back,” Klopp told the club website.

“It would be fantastic for us, of course. Everybody knows what kind of a quality player he is.”

Klopp was relatively relaxed about the games Lallana would miss before then, insisting that every team needs to learn how to adjust when injuries inevitability happen.

“We don’t have to think about this. I cannot now mention it if I need it and then when I don’t need it then I say it’s not important,” Klopp added. “It is like it is.

“Sadio didn’t play a few games already and now he is injured, Adam is not in, Clyney is not in as well, but it’s also a fact other teams also miss players.

“Of course, it’s better if Adam could have scored in one game or another, but there is nothing we can do about this. It’s just good that he’s back in a few weeks.”

Liverpool are eighth in the league and travel to Slovenia to face NK Maribor in the Champions League later on Tuesday.