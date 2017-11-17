Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson set to feature against Southampton, confirms Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Adam Lallana will feature for Liverpool against Southampton this weekend following a lengthy injury lay-off.

Lallana has not played this term, after picking up a thigh injury against Atletico Madrid in pre-season, but returned to action on Tuesday in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Melwood training ground.

Having been handed the green light, the midfielder will play a role in Liverpool’s clash with Saints on Saturday but Klopp insists he won't be rushed back.

“Adam [Lallana] has trained three days and it is fantastic he is back but there is no rush,” he said in his Friday press conference.

“He is a fantastic player but we want to have him for the season. This is the moment when the player wants to be back immediately and I have to be the bad guy and say: ‘Not today, maybe tomorrow.’

“Obviously that is not too nice but I do it for him and for the club. We will see how things are. It depends how the other players are. We will use him for sure but bringing him for 90 minutes is not a good idea and will not happen.”

Klopp also confirmed that Jordan Henderson “should be ok” to face Southampton after the midfielder sustained a thigh strain ahead of the international break.

The 27-year-old missed the Reds’ 4-1 win over West Ham, as well as England’s friendlies against Germany and Brazil, but looks to be in contention for Saturday’s league clash.

As for Sadio Mane, the Senegalese is expected to undergo further tests today after aggravating a hamstring problem during the international break.

Mane returned to full training at Melwood earlier this week but it’s unclear if he’ll be given the go ahead to start against Southampton.