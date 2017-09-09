Adam ready to answer Vingada's call-up when it is given

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor defender Adam Nor Azlin has emerged as one of the best performers in Malaysia U23's recent SEA Games campaign, which ended in a silver medal.

His composure at the back saved the Young Tigers' goalmouth many times throughout their campaign, and he is expected to further improve at Selangor, as the Red Giants head coach Maniam Pachaiappan favours young players in his first eleven.

Adam Nor Azlin, Malaysia, 2017 KL SEA Games More

Photo by Getty

With the Malaysia senior team currently looking lacklustre, having gone four consecutive matches without a win under head coach Nelo Vingada, and recently failing to capitalise on their home ground advantage to be held to a 1-1 draw by Hong Kong in their Asian Cup qualification group match, many fans and observers have suggested that the Portuguese trainer start giving the U23 players the chance to show what they can do for the senior national team.

And when asked by Goal about his desire to play for the senior team, the 21-year old remarked that he is prepared to answer Vingada's call.

"As a footballer I have to be ready at all times. It is up to the coach and I believe that my time will come.

"If I get the call-up, I need to give my best. I have received senior team call-ups previously, but did not get the chance to play.

"I think the challenges will be greater in this year and the next, and I have to make sure I'm ready for all probabilities," he explained when met on Thursday.

But when asked about his future at Selangor, the defender responded ambigously, saying that he prefers to focus on what he can do instead.

"Players will get opportunities anywhere if they work hard, regardless whether they are senior or younger footballers, and I must prove myself.

"Coaches favour young players, and wherever a young player goes, if he does his best he will get his chance," he noted.