Adams, Atinga earn Ghana B call-up ahead of Burkina showdown

The Black Stars coach has opened his doors to the Ghana Premier League stars ahead of the second leg of the Chan qualifiers this weekend

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu has handed Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko defenders Vincent Atinga and Ahmed Adams respectively a late invitation to the Black Stars B ahead of the second leg of 2018 Chan qualifiers against Burkina Faso at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

Elmina Sharks midfielder Emmanuel Ampiah has also been fortunate to have a late call-up as the Ghana team step up preparations for the game in a bid to win a place in the tournament to be hosted by Kenya.

Ghana shared the spoils 2-2 against the Stallions in the first leg in Ouagadougou following two goals from Kotoko's striker Sadick Adams and Wafa star Gideon Waja.

Atinga and Ampiah are expected to arrive at the Black Stars' camp on Monday while Adams will team up with his new teammates in Kumasi on Wednesday.

Ghana captain Daniel Darkwah picked up a knock in the second-half of the game against Burkina Faso, forcing coach Maxwell Konadu to move for substitution.

"We wanted to win but in football it is either you win, draw or lose so I will say I am not disappointed with the score line,” Darkwah said after the game.

“My injury is not all that serious but I was very worried because looking at where the game had reached and I was been substituted, it was very painful. I am 100 per cent sure that I will be fit and ready for the game in Kumasi,” he added.

Ghana did not participate in the previous edition of the competition hosted by Rwanda.