‘Adebayor’ starts for AFC Leopards against Tusker

Coach Stewart Hall has named his finest squad for Tusker match slated for Sunday

Youngster Marcellus ‘Adebayor’ Ingotsi has been handed a starting berth for AFC Leopards against their league match against Tusker.

He will play alongside Ghanaian striker Gilbert Fiamenyo in the attacking line as Gabriel Andika mans the goal-posts.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Sikhayi, Samuel Ndung'u, Salim Abdallah, Robinson Kamura, Joshua Mawira, Bernard Mang'oli, Duncan Otieno, Whyvonne Isuzza, Gilbert Fiamenyo and Marcellus Ingotsi.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Mike Kibwage, Allan Katerrega, Marcus Abwao, Haroun Nyakha, Jackson Juma and Ramadhan Yakub.