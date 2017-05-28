‘Adebayor’ starts for AFC Leopards against Tusker

Coach Stewart Hall has named his finest squad for Tusker match slated for Sunday

Youngster Marcellus ‘Adebayor’ Ingotsi has been handed a starting berth for AFC Leopards against their league match against Tusker.

He will play alongside Ghanaian striker Gilbert Fiamenyo in the attacking line as Gabriel Andika mans the goal-posts.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Sikhayi, Samuel Ndung'u, Salim Abdallah, Robinson Kamura, Joshua Mawira, Bernard Mang'oli, Duncan Otieno, Whyvonne Isuzza, Gilbert Fiamenyo and Marcellus Ingotsi.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Mike Kibwage, Allan Katerrega, Marcus Abwao, Haroun Nyakha, Jackson Juma and Ramadhan Yakub.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes