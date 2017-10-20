Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double

Vince Lia turned in a man-of-the-match display as he hit a brilliant brace for Adelaide United but Melbourne Victory grabbed a 2-2 draw.

Substitute Mitchell Austin snatched a late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw at Adelaide United but Melbourne Victory remain winless three games into the A-League season.

The visitors went ahead in the 13th minute, when Besart Berisha got on the end of Leroy George's inviting free-kick to open his account for the season.

Adelaide levelled matters when Vince Lia rifled an unstoppable left-footed strike high into the net.

The United midfielder followed that rare goal with his second of the match after the hour, steering in right-footed from the edge of the D.

But Adelaide were unable to edge ahead of Melbourne City and Sydney FC at the summit as Austin pounced on the rebound after Lawrence Thomas saved from Berisha to chalk up the Victory's first point of the campaign.