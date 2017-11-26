Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Kitto at the double

Adelaide United overcame Baba Diawara's penalty miss to defeat Western Sydney Wanderers 2-0 in a game that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Marco Kurz's side secured a first home league win of the season courtesy of Ryan Kitto's double, which came after Robert Cornthwaite had seen red for the visitors.

A VAR review saw Cornthwaite punished for handball in the area and handed a second yellow, but Diawara's spot-kick struck the left-hand upright.

However, Adelaide took the lead on the stroke of half-time courtesy of Kitto's cool far-post finish and he doubled his tally just past the hour mark, capitalising on excellent work from Nikola Mileusnic.

Another VAR review saw Ben Garuccio's yellow for a foul on Roly Bonevacia turned into a red, but still there was no way back for the Wanderers as coach Josep Gombau suffered defeat against his former club.

The result snapped a run of five consecutive league draws for Gombau's side, while Adelaide climb to fourth.