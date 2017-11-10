Adepoju wants Super Eagles to end World Cup Qualifiers unbeaten

The football icon wants Gernot Rohr’s men to continue their impressive streak when they clash with the Desert Warriors on Friday night

Mutiu Adepoju has expressed his desire for Nigeria to continue their unbeaten run in the World Cup qualifying when they confront Algeria at Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui.

The Super Eagles have secured their place in Russia next year after garnering 13 points from five encounters- winning four while drawing just one.

And the former Real Madrid midfielder has taken to the social media to express his desire for the three-time African champions to maintain the feat in Constantine.

“The Fifa World Cup ticket is guaranteed,” Adepoju tweeted.

“But like Oliver Twist, I want our darling Super Eagles to end the campaign unbeaten. All the best against Algeria tonight,” he concluded.