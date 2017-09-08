Adepoju: Zambia game is a World Cup final for Nigeria

The former Nigeria international has tasked the Gernot Rohr’s men ahead of the crucial fixture against the Chipolopolo in October

Mutiu Adepoju has charged Nigeria to prepare for October’s Fifa World Cup qualifying against Zambia like a World Cup final after a pleasing performance against Cameroon.

Gernot Rohr’s men need at least a draw against the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations champions to secure their place in Russia next year.

And the La Liga chief who is proud of their performances against the Indomitable Lions wants them to prepare well for their next hurdle against Wedson Nyirenda’s side in Uyo.

“So proud of the SuperEagles, they buried the fear Cameroon bring. Next up is Zambia, we must prepare for that game like a W/Cup final,” Adepoju tweeted.