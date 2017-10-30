Adidas David Beckham Capsule Collection: Former Man Utd star launches new footwear collection

Adidas have teamed up with David Beckham to launch a new range of footwear known as the 'Capsule Collection'.

Beckham, who has long been associated with the sporting apparel giants, was involved in the design process, taking part in concept meetings during the development of the new collection.

The former England captain teased the announcement with a Facebook post in which he declared "big things" were coming and on Monday, October 30, the news was revealed.

A live launch was streamed on Beckham's official Facebook page showcasing the new footwear in action as the London 'Tango Squad' faced off in a five-a-side match, which the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man took part in.

So what is the adidas David Beckham Capsule Collection? Goal takes a look.

WHAT IS THE DAVID BECKHAM CAPSULE COLLECTION?

