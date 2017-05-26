Adidas Nemeziz: Lionel Messi & Roberto Firmino among stars to wear striking new boots

Lionel Messi will debut a new pair of boots when Barcelona take on Alaves in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night.

The Argentine is among a host of stars switching to the new Adidas Nemeziz shoes released on Friday, with Roberto Firmino, Renato Sanches and Jesse Lingard also set to sport the striking new design.

The Nemeziz will join the Ace and X as one of Adidas' primary boot brands and is said to be designed specifically for the "agile creator", taking inspiration from the process of taping parts of the body for increased physical and mental strength.

"Disruption is a part of my game," Messi said in an Adidas release. "A player must attempt to make moves that their opponent isn't expecting and needs to do so as quickly as possible.

