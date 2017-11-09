Adidas Ninety-Two: David Beckham & Manchester United heroes' Class of '92 shoes

David Beckham and Manchester United's famous 'Class of '92' have collaborated with sportswear giant Adidas to produce a limited edition shoe in homage to their legacy.

The likes of Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs have followed Beckham into the world of fashion to help launch the footwear and the design was officially released on November 3.

The news of the Adidas 'Ninety-Two' was announced last week in the wake of the David Beckham Capsule Collection launch and only a limited number of pairs were produced, making them an exclusive Adidas product. Goal has taken a look at the venture.

WHAT IS THE ADIDAS 'NINETY-TWO'?

The 'Ninety-Two' is a special edition shoe produced by Adidas which draws its inspiration from one of the most famous groups of players to play for Manchester United.