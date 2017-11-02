Adidas Predator Accelerator: David Beckham unveils limited edition capsule collection boots

Adidas have teamed up with the legendary David Beckham to unveil the new version of one of their all-time favourite boots - the 1998 Predator Accelerator.

Dubbed the ‘boot of a generation’ due to its popularity back in the day, the remastered version celebrates the twenty-plus years of partnership between Adidas and David Beckham.

The German sportswear giant has also released a teaser for the remastered Predator Accelerator on social media.

Beckham himself was involved in creating the collection with inputs during concept meetings in London and design trips to Germany. He identified the accelerator as his favourite Predator boots and the colours of red, white and black as the most important to his career.

David Beckham said: “When I look back on the best moments of my career, the one defining theme of them all is the adidas Predator. It has always been there, helping me play my best when it mattered most. That’s why when adidas offered me the chance to design an updated version of the boot for on-pitch, in the cage and on the street, I absolutely jumped at the chance.”

Sam Handy, Vice President Product Design, said: “Our limited-edition capsule collection releases are designed to pay homage to the rich history of adidas while introducing modern technology that keeps pace with the requirements of peak performance. There are few more longer-standing partnerships in sport than David Beckham’s with adidas and so working with David on his own footwear collection was something we were all extremely excited about. We know that these will be iconic products for so many fans and collectors.”

The 2017 version is currently available in selected stores from 31st October and can also be purchased via adidas.com/Predator

WHAT IS NEW?

Adidas Accelerator 2017 More

The remastered version of the Predator Accelerator marries the iconic look and feel of the all-leather 1998 Adidas Predator Accelerator with the comfort of Primeknit technology.

The all-new Predator Accelerator is a celebration of David Beckham’s illustrious career and comes in three colours - triple-white ‘Stadium’ boots, triple-black ‘Street’ boots and triple-red ‘Cage’ boots.

The Stadium boots - the centrepiece of the collection - is meant for on-pitch use and its pristine white look is inspired by Beckham’s England, LA Galaxy and Real Madrid shirts.

The Cage boots are ideal for use on hard surfaces and is inspired by the England away and Manchester United shirts used by Beckham.

The Street boots take inspiration from Beckham's short stints at Milan and PSG.

Beckham wore the Predator Accelerator for much of his career and some of his most glorious moments were chosen by the player and stitched into the collar of each item of the collection.

The three shirt numbers synonymous with Beckham’s career are marked on the heel of each shoe - 23 on the Stadium boots, 32 on the Street boots and the iconic 7 on the Cage boots.

Adidas Accelerator 2017; Beckham More

Even the lettering blends the original Predator typeface with Beckham’s name and number to produce a modern twist on a classic, making it a truly special David Beckham boots.

WHO ALL WORE THE PREDATOR ACCELERATOR?

An icon reimagined.

Monsieur Zidane reintroduces the Predator Precision. #LimitedCollection

1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣8️⃣/1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/FPqo5JB0Yf — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) September 6, 2017

Apart from Beckham, numerous famous footballers have worn the Predator Accelerator boots, especially during the 1998/99 season.

Beckham 1999 More

Current Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard all dominated the game using these iconic boots.

Gerrard 1999 More

French superstars Marcel Desailly, Thierry Henry, Laurent Blanc and David Trezeguet - all part of the 1998 World Cup winning French team - also wore the Predator Accelerator.