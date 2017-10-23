Adidas Tango League brings together hundreds of football-loving youth in Malaysia

The second edition of the Adidas Tango League, a first-of-its-kind urban football competition at the Open Space, Lot D1, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, hosted over a hundred attendees as football came to the streets of Malaysia from stadiums on 12th August 2017.

Eight teams went head-to-head in a battle for supremacy in the street football extravaganza. But the competition was won by TOT United who defeated Sinchan FC in a final which ended 2-0. They won a cash prize of RM 5,000 and the recognition of being the best street footballers in the country.

Incidentally TOT United had won the crown in the first edition of the tournament as well.

Tot United’s Hazizi Mansor was chosen as the Most Valuable Player (MVP by a panel consisting of adidas Malaysian pro-footballers Hazwan Bakri (Johor Darul Takzim) and Penang's 2016 Puskas Award winner Faiz Subri, alongside two adidas lifestyle creators Roen Cian Nagapan and Raf Yaakob who were also present on the day.