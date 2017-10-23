Adidas Tango League brings together hundreds of football-loving youth in Malaysia
The second edition of the Adidas Tango League, a first-of-its-kind urban football competition at the Open Space, Lot D1, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, hosted over a hundred attendees as football came to the streets of Malaysia from stadiums on 12th August 2017.
Eight teams went head-to-head in a battle for supremacy in the street football extravaganza. But the competition was won by TOT United who defeated Sinchan FC in a final which ended 2-0. They won a cash prize of RM 5,000 and the recognition of being the best street footballers in the country.
Incidentally TOT United had won the crown in the first edition of the tournament as well.
Tot United’s Hazizi Mansor was chosen as the Most Valuable Player (MVP by a panel consisting of adidas Malaysian pro-footballers Hazwan Bakri (Johor Darul Takzim) and Penang's 2016 Puskas Award winner Faiz Subri, alongside two adidas lifestyle creators Roen Cian Nagapan and Raf Yaakob who were also present on the day.
“It was a good exposure competing in the Tango League and I am extremely thankful to my teammates for helping me achieve this award. My dream now is to be selected to don the national futsal team colours as I believe I have enough experience to perform at the international stage after competing in tournaments worldwide,” said the 24-year-old Hazizi.
Brand Communications and Sports Marketing Manager of adidas Malaysia, Tan Zhi Vern, said, "As a major sportswear brand in the world, we feel obligated to support the level of sports especially football in this country and pay special attention to the development of our local young talents who will one day represent the national team. This effort is clearly reflected with the sponsorship of eight players in the U-22 national football team competing in the KL SEA Games 2017."
This edition of the Tango League also coincided with the launch of adidas’ Ocean Storm NEMEZIZ colourway featuring a dark blue and turquoise trim alongside the trademark adidas three stripes in yellow.
Worn by the likes of FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Julian Draxler of Paris Saint Germain, the unique versatility of the boot is made possible with the revolutionary 'Agilitybandage' and 'Torsiontapes' technology which keeps the foot locked down for a perfect fit while the new 'Agilityknit 2.0' interlocking yarn provides a soft direct touch and a lightweight, adaptable feel.