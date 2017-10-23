Adidas Tango League brings together hundreds of football-loving youth

The second edition of the Adidas Tango League, a first-of-its-kind urban football competition at SCAPE, hosted over a hundred attendees as football came to the streets of Singapore from stadiums on 26th August 2017.

From over 30 teams who applied for participation, a lucky eight were chosen at random and they went head-to-head in a battle for supremacy while also getting the chance to challenge local football stars in an exhibition match, such as Hassan Sunny, Izwan Mahbud, Shahdan Sulaiman, Izzdin Shafiq, Nazrul Nazari, Khairul Nizam, Fabian Kwok, well-respected football legend, Aleksandar Đurić and others.

The competition was won by Team Happy Family (HF) who defeated Team JSSL in an emphatic final which ended 5-0. They won SGD 1,500 worth of prizes and team captain, 23-year-old Luis Lim Boon Keat shared, "Tango League is really a new concept and it was an amazing experience for us. Although the other team put up a strong fight, it was our team chemistry and on-court creativity that made the difference.

"My advice for the youths is to not be afraid to do something different. Creativity is everything – without creativity, football would be boring."

