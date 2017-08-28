Adieu Mbappe? Deleted post shows Jovetic in teenager's No.10 shirt

Stevan Jovetic's representatives claimed the Montenegro international will sign for Monaco and wear Kylian Mbappe's No.10 shirt, before deleting their intriguing Instagram post.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly on the verge of securing the stunning capture of France striker Mbappe from the Ligue 1 champions.

The 18-year-old is set to join on an initial loan deal, with PSG having the obligation to buy at the end of this season for a fee understood to be €180 million.

Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko have already departed from Leonardo Jardim's title-winning squad, with Liverpool making a club-record bid for winger Thomas Lemar.

Monaco have targeted Jovetic as a player to bolster their attacking ranks and his management company Lian Sports posted a picture of the 27-year-old apparently in Monaco's dressing room.

The Instagram post, which was subsequently deleted, read: "AS Monaco is currently presenting Stevan Jovetic who will be wearing jersey #number10."

Other pictures emerged online, seemingly from the same photo shoot, which showed Jovetic to be wearing a number 10 Monaco shirt.

Mbappe was an unused substitute as Monaco thrashed Marseille 6-1 on Sunday and has not featured in Ligue 1 since the 3-2 opening-day win over Toulouse.

Former Fiorentina attacker Jovetic joined Inter, initially on loan from Manchester City, in 2015 before making the move permanent 12 months later.

However, he spent the second half of last season with Sevilla, scoring seven times in 24 appearances for the Spanish club.