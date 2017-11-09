Adrian Newey exclusive: I still feel guilty about Ayrton Senna's death

The seventh lap was when the accident happened. Michael Schumacher’s on-board footage shows sparks spraying like Roman candles behind Ayrton’s car as he takes the inside line at Tamburello. What you see next is the rear of Ayrton’s car step out to the right. For a heartbeat, the car is pointing to the left, then suddenly it snaps right and disappears in that direction.

At the time, we were watching coverage on the pit wall. We saw that there had been an accident involving Ayrton – a big accident. We were all on autopilot, as David Brown, Ayrton’s race engineer, radioed him again and again, but got no response.

I remember snippets. Ayrton sitting perfectly normally in the car, upright with his head against the headrest – but not moving. I can recall seeing Sid [Watkins, F1’s medical delegate] and the medical crew arrive. I remember seeing Ayrton being pulled out of the car, motionless on a stretcher.

Over the radio, Damon Hill was calling for information: “What the hell’s happened? How is he? What’s happened?” But we didn’t know. The only information we had came from what we saw on the screens lining the pit wall. Our driver on a stretcher. No movement. No information.

Another thing I remember, something burnt into my brain, is the noise from the spectators. The horns, klaxons and tambourines. All this excited frenzy that carried on despite the terrible tragedy unfolding. The sound, a trademark of the Italian Grand Prix, to this day sends shivers down my spine.

From over our heads came the sound of a helicopter. The race began again and we were forced to refocus. The helicopter took Ayrton to hospital.

Schumacher won, Damon finished sixth.

The news came through at the airport. Ayrton was dead.

Frank Williams’s aircraft flew us back to Kidlington, north of Oxford. I don’t think any of us spoke. All I felt as I lay awake in bed that night was an overwhelming sense of loss and, much more than that, waste. People had speculated that Ayrton might be president of Brazil one day. Was it all worth it, just to watch a bunch of cars racing around a track on a Sunday afternoon?

The next day, I went into Williams to see if we could understand what had happened. Had a design fault caused the accident? Tamburello was difficult but flat, the kind of big-balls corner which should not have been a problem for a driver of Ayrton’s ability.

We reviewed what footage we had, and it was clear that the steering wheel had come off. The obvious conclusion was that the steering column had snapped and that was the cause of the accident.

Patrick Head was technical director and, therefore, had technical charge of the team. I was chief designer and responsible for the overall design of the car. As leaders of the ship, we had to assume responsibility.

It would take a long time before we identified the missing pieces of the jigsaw. The Renault Marelli engine control unit had been largely destroyed, and the Williams control unit was badly damaged, too, but we were able to extract some data from it. Importantly, what we were able to ascertain was throttle position, brake pressure and steering torque, which appeared to substantiate the theory that it was a steering column failure, because it showed the steering column torque falling to near zero.

This could either mean that Ayrton had chosen not to steer, or that he was unable to steer because the steering column had failed.

Our feeling, however, that the steering column had been the main cause of the accident changed when the FIA provided us with the on-board footage from Schumacher’s car. This indicated that the rear of Ayrton’s car had stepped out, which was the opposite to what would happen if the steering column had failed. If the rear of the car steps out, that can only be from a loss of rear grip, not from a loss of front grip.

There was a photograph in Autosport that showed a piece of debris on the track, with Ayrton’s car about to pass over it. His right front and right rear tyres were destroyed in the accident, so it was impossible to examine them, but debris that size could have caused a slow puncture. The puncture would have caused the bottoming we saw, and that in turn would have caused the rear to step out as it lost grip.

But that brings us to the second question. Why, after the car stepped out, did Ayrton fail to control it?

There are two possibilities. One is that the steering column failed at this point. The other is that as the car came off the back side of the hump pointing left, but with the front wheels still pointing straight ahead, the rear suddenly gripped and threw it sharply right. What we could see once we were allowed to inspect the steering column was that it had a fatigue crack, so it was going to fail sooner or later. It had fatigued roughly a third of the way around the circumference and the rest had snapped, either in the impact or from the pressure Ayrton exerted while trying to control the car after the rear stepped out. Where the steering column failed was where it had been locally reduced by 4mm in diameter.

Now, I am responsible for following the request of Ayrton’s to lower the steering wheel slightly to avoid him rubbing his knuckles on the inside of the chassis. I am responsible for giving the drawing office the instruction to lower it by 2mm, and when they came back to me to say that it would then interfere with the FIA cockpit template, I instructed them to reduce the steering column diameter locally by 4mm.

What I didn’t do was look at the detailed drawing myself or have a proper checking system in place to make sure that it had been done in a safe manner. It’s a simple, well-known law of engineering that to maintain stiffness and strength you have to increase wall thickness, but that wasn’t done.

It’s also a simple, well-known law of engineering that if you have a very sharp corner in a component, that causes an area of very high stress; and because of that stress, the component will eventually crack and fatigue, ultimately causing failure.

This is an extract from Adrian Newey's new book 'How to Build a Car' More

So, there were two very bad pieces of engineering in that diameter reduction. Ultimately, Patrick and I were responsible for that.

You question yourself. If you don’t, you’re a fool. The first thing you ask yourself is: do I want to be involved in something where somebody can be killed as a result of a decision I have made? If you answer yes to that one, the second is: do I accept that one of the design team for which I am responsible may make a mistake in the design of the car and the result of that mistake is that somebody may be killed? Prior to Imola, stupid as this may sound, I had never asked myself those questions.

People ask me if I feel guilty about Ayrton. I do. I was one of the senior officers in a team that designed a car in which a great man was killed.

Regardless of whether that steering column caused the accident or not, there is no escaping the fact that it was a bad piece of design that should never have been allowed to get on the car. The system that Patrick and I had in place was inadequate. Our lack of a safety-checking system within the design office was exposed.

What I feel the most guilt about, though, is not the possibility that steering column failure may have caused the accident, because I don’t think it did, but the fact that I screwed up the car’s aerodynamics. I designed a car that was aerodynamically unstable, in which Ayrton attempted to do things it was not capable of doing. Whether he did or didn’t get a puncture, his taking the inside, faster-but-bumpier line in a car that was unstable would have made it difficult to control.

If only we’d had more time. By Imola, I understood the problem. I just needed time to develop the wind tunnel model and then the parts to go on the car, to give Ayrton a car that was worthy of him. Time denied us all that chance.

How to Build a Car by Adrian Newey is out now, HarperCollins, £20