Adrian Peterson traded from Saints to Cardinals

Adrian Peterson's stay with the New Orleans Saints proved short-lived as he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

The former All-Pro running back, who has played sparingly after signing a two-year, $7million contract with the Saints this offseason, was traded for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.

Peterson had only 27 carries for 81 yards and no touchdowns in four games as New Orleans (2-2) gave the bulk of its rushing touches to Mark Ingram, the former Minnesota Vikings man having to share time as a back-up with Alvin Kamara.

The 32-year-old, who has rushed for 11,828 yards in his career in 11 seasons, heads to a 2-3 Cardinals team that ranks dead last in rushing offense through five weeks, having gained only 259 yards as a team - fewer than 18 individual rushers thus far - and scored only one TD on the ground.

Chris Johnson, Arizona's leading rusher despite averaging only 2.6 yards per carry, was released to make room for Peterson on an offense that has been one-dimensional behind quarterback Carson Palmer.

The Cardinals face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.