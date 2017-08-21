Advertorial: StarTimes launch 2017/2018 Bundesliga season

StarTimes, the leading digital television operator in Africa on Friday launched its coverage of the 2017/18 Bundesliga season which will be broadcasted exclusively on its platform.

Addressing the launch in Accra, the Director of StarTimes Ghana, Mr Ernest Quaye-Arday said most Ghanaians have over the years shared a strong bond with the German top flight league because of the high level of football exhibited by the players.

He added that the excellent performances of Ghanaian footballers such as Anthony Yeboah, Abedi Pele and Anthony Baffoe during their stints in the league had also contributed to the interest of Ghanaians in the Bundesliga.

The Chief Operating Officer of StarTimes, Mr Felix Ahonzo disclosed that in addition to the Bundesliga games, his outfit would broadcast over 306 matches from over 10 different leagues in the course of the European football season.

He stated that StarTimes would telecast matches from other leagues including the German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Italian Serie A, US MLS, Ghana Premier League, Belgian League, English Championship, Scottish premier league, Chinese Super League and the Dutch League.

The PRO of StarTimes, Eli Kondoh also announced that viewers of the Bundesliga will also stand the chance to win replica jerseys signed by stars such as Franck Ribery, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ibrahima Traoré among others.

The launch was climaxed with the screening of the Bundesliga season opener which saw Bayern Munich secure a win over Bayer Leverkusen in which the defending champions (Bayern) were awarded a penalty by the league’s new video assistant referee (VAR) system.

StarTimes is Bundesliga official media partner is Sub-Saharan Africa.

StarTimes will also broadcast all FIFA tournaments in 2017-2018, including Russia 2018 World Cup and European Qualifiers.