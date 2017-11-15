Advocaat bows out with Netherlands' winning record

The veteeran racked up his 37th win as Oranje manager in his final match in charge, breaking a record which had stood for 77 years

Dick Advocaat confirmed the end of his third spell as Netherlands boss after winning a record 37th match as national team manager.

The Oranje beat Romania 3-0 on Tuesday as Advocaat surpassed Englishman Bob Glendenning's previous mark of 36 victories, set between 1925 and 1940.

Having earlier held the post from 1992 to 1994 and 2002 to 2004, Advocaat returned to the job in May in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to revive Netherlands' fading World Cup hopes.

Despite winning six of seven games in charge, the 70-year-old is confident he is making the right call to step aside.

"I stop because I think it's time for another generation," Advocaat said in a statement released by the KNVB.

"I have not doubted [my decision]. It's time for younger people, it's time they show it."

Advocaat has also led five other nations over a 27-year managerial career but has not confirmed whether he will continue at either club or international level.