Advocaat to leave Netherlands job after Scotland and Romania friendlies

After their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the 70-year-old will bring an end to his third spell with Oranje after their next two games

Dick Advocaat has confirmed he will leave the role of Netherlands head coach when his contract expires after the friendly matches against Scotland and Romania.

Advocaat, 70, took charge of his country for a third time in May after the sacking of Danny Blind.

Netherlands won four of their five World Cup qualifiers under Advocaat, but that was not enough to see them reach Russia, as they were forced to settle for third place in Group A behind France and Sweden.

The Oranje play against Scotland in Aberdeen on Thursday, before a trip to Bucharest to face Romania next Tuesday in a match that will be Advocaat's last at the helm.

"These are the final two games for me and then after this I'm stopping with the national team," Advocaat told reporters in Scotland on his arrival.

Advocaat was reluctant to discuss the subject further in an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS and insisted he had not decided on what his next job will be.

"I have not yet said what I'm going to do and therefore clubs do not know that I'm available or not," said Advocaat.

"Let's get these two games out of the way and then we will see what comes into my path. I'm doing the same as Louis van Gaal and never saying 'never'."