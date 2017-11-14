AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers: Stephen Constantine - We were a bit sloppy at the start and we paid for that

Following a 2-2 draw against Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier at Goa on November 14, the Blue Tigers registered their 13th unbeaten result. Sunil Chhetri and co. have sealed their berth in the upcoming championship at UAE in 2019 as they registered four victories and one draw, finishing at the top of Group A.

The game kicked off on an embarrassing note for India as the hosts conceded a goal within the first minute with Ya Naing Oo writing his name on the score-sheet. Gaffer Constantine revealed his concern over trailing in the early moments of the match as he commented, ‘’We have this bad habit of starting very slow. We were lucky that we didn't pay for it this time. Against better teams, we will pay. We talked about this before the game. We started sloppily and we paid.’’

He explained how, at times, the team has gotten complacent which has cost them heavily. ‘’We sometimes have this bad habit of playing to the level of our opponent. We know that nine times out of ten, we would beat Macau. We know that we can beat Myanmar. We don't know if we can beat Kyrgyzstan or Oman. Sometimes we get a little bit over-confident and I think was an example of this.’’

Speaking on the run of results, coach Stephen Constantine claimed that the national side is enjoying their top days in football. ‘’At the moment, it's one of the best times with India. After all the nonsense that has been written, the players have shown 100 percent that they are ready to play and do the job.’’ However, the Englishman believed that the hosts could have slotted more goals than they did at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday evening. ‘’It was a game where we could have scored five or six goals. Myanmar fought hard. We were a bit sloppy at the start and we paid for that,’’ he commented.