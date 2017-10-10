AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers - India vs. Macau Preview - Blue Tigers on the threshold of qualification

When India step onto the field at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday to take on Macau in a 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifier game, Stephen Constantine and his charges know that a win is enough for them to seal a berth in the tournament.

After Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar drew on Tuesday, India are already five points clear at the summit of Group A and a win is enough to guarantee them a top-two spot which will seal their automatic entry to the 2019 continental extravaganza.

India have a perfect record in the group so far, winning all three of their games so far and have not conceded a single goal, scoring four in the process. Against Macau, who are yet to notch a single point in three games and to boot have not scored a goal yet, India are expected to ease to a win at home.

