AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India 4 Macau 1: Blue Tigers qualify for 2019 Asian Cup

India have secured direct qualification to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup as a result of their 4-1 win over Macau in the qualifier played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium at Bangaluru, on Wednesday evening.

The Blue Tigers ' last appearance at the 2011 Asian Cup was when they had qualified through the AFC Challenge Cup route.

Goals by Rowllin Borges (28'), Sunil Chhetri (60') and Jeje Lalpekhlua (90+2') was added to by Lam Seng's bizarre own goal in the 70th minute while Nicholas Tarrao (37') was able to equalise once in the game for Macau.

India started with a 4-2-3-1 formation with Chhetri playing behind Jeje with the only surprise being Jackichand Singh starting on the right wing instead of Udanta Singh.

Needing a win to qualify by securing a top-two spot in the qualifying group for the 2019 Asian Cup to be held in UAE, the home side put Macau under some early pressure. Skipper Sunil Chhetri's first-minute cross that resulted in a corner was India's first chance. Eugeneson's ball from a short-worked corner evaded both centre-backs Anas Edathodika and Sandesh Jhingan in the Macau box.

