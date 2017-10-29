AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe unsure of Benik Afobe’s injury

The Cherries boss is uncertain of the forward’s injury after he got a knock in his side’s defeat to Antonio Conte’s men on Saturday

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe disclosed that he is unsure of Benik Afobe’s injury at the moment.

The DR Congo international was replaced by Callum Wilson in the 74th minute after suffering a knock in the Cherries 1-0 loss to Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium.

While backing his substitutions in Saturday’s Premier League game, Howe revealed that he can not state the exact injury the forward suffered.

“Jermain’s substitution was tactical, we had to manage his minutes and with that in mind, he was the one to make way - he would only have played 60 minutes anyway,” Howe told club website.

“As for Junior, he pulled up directly in front of us but I haven’t spoken to him after the game, it looks like a groin injury.

“As for Benik, we’re unsure at the moment.”

Afobe is yet to open his Premier League goal account for the Vitality Stadium outfit after playing in eight games this campaign.