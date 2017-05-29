AFC Champions League 2017: Round of 16 - Second leg preview

The second legs of the Round of 16 fixtures in the AFC Champions League starts tomorrow with 16 teams vying for the 8 spots in the quarterfinals. Sparks are bound to fly and let's take a closer look at the fixtures:

WEST ZONE:

Al Ain (UAE) v Esteghlal (IRN)

Al Ain find themselves in a slight spot of bother as they prepare to host Iran's Esteghlal in the second leg on Monday. The Emirati side have to overcome a 1-0 first leg loss, thanks to an injury-time penalty from Kaveh Rezaei. At home, Al Ain are a dangerous side and are certainly capable of overcoming the first leg setback, especially if Omar Abdulrahman comes to the party. Much of their attack is channeled through the 25-year-old and Esteghlal will be hoping he has a quiet game.

Also, Al Ain will have the sevices of star striker Nasser Al Shamrani who is back from suspension. Esteghlal will be hopeful of holding on to their advantage but will have to play another flawless game defensively to keep Al Ain at bay.

Venue: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Kick-off: May 29, 22:45 UTC+4

Al Ahli (UAE) v Al Ahli (KSA)

UAE's Al Ahli battle Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli once again, this time at home turf in the second leg on Monday. After the first leg in Saudi Arabia saw a 1-1 draw, the Emirati Al Ahli have the advantage of an away goal but there is everything still to play for. The last time the namesakes met in Dubai, the game finished in a 3-3 draw - a result the Saudi Arabian side would love to replicate and progress to the quarterfinals.

The Saudi side know that they have to score to stand a chance of progressing while the Emirati side will be hoping thier defence can put in a sturdy performance while star strikers Makhete Diop and Asamoah Gyan do the damage at the other end.

Venue: Rashid Stadium, Dubai

Kick-off: May 29, 23:00 UTC+4

Lekhwiya (QAT) v Persepolis (IRN)

