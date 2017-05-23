AFC Champions League 2017 Roundup: Crucial wins for Al Hilal and Kawasaki Frontale

The Round of 16 fixtures in the AFC Champions League 2017 continued on Tuesday with first legs of four fixtures taking place. Let's take a peek at what transpired in them:

ESTEGHLAL KHOUZESTAN 1-2 AL HILAL [Beit Saeid 42' - Al Zori 52' Eduardo 57']

Al Hilal effected a second-half turnaround to inflict a 2-1 home defeat on Iran's Esteghlal Khouzestan on Tuesday in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

Hassan Beit Saeid gave the Iranian team the lead three minutes before half-time when Peyman Shirzadi crossed from the left and Beit Saeid nodded the ball beyond Abdullah Al Muaiouf in the Al Hilal goal. A stunned Al Hilal did not take long to hit back. Seven minutes after the restart, Abdullah Al Dossary chested down a half-clearance inside the box and lashed home a left-footer to level the scores.

Just five minutes later, the Saudi side were in the lead. Nicolas Milesi swung in the corner and Carlos Eduardo headed it in to seal a crucial win for Al Hilal ahead of the second leg.

PERSEPOLIS 0-0 LEKHWIYA

Iranian outfit Persepolis played out a tight 0-0 draw at home with Qatar's Lekhwiya SC in the first leg of their Round of 16 fixture on Tuesday. Lekhwiya won't be too upset with the result while Persepolis will be ruing their luck after Mehdi Taremi missed a penalty.

It was Mehdi Taremi to whom the first chance of the game fell early on when he headed over before Luiz Junior’s fizzing effort from distance struck the post on 15 minutes. Post the restart, both teams had chances to take the lead. First, Mohsen Mosalman fired wide from inside the area while Lekhwiya's Nam Tae Hee saw his curler tipped over by Alireza Beiranvand. With just 10 minutes remaining, Persepolis were given a huge chance to open the scoring when Ali Afif nudged Taremi in the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot.

However, Taremi, the tournament's leading scorer, saw his penalty pushed away by the Lekhwiya goalkeeper, leaving all to play for in the second leg.

MUANGTHONG UNITED 1-3 KAWASAKI FRONTALE [Dangda 45+3' - Nakamura 66' Kobayashi 69' Abe 89']

