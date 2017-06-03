AFC Champions League 2017: Toyota Player of the Week - Al Ain's Omar Abdulrahman

Omar Abdulrahman has been synonymous with everything good about Al Ain lately. In fact, with seven goals and six assists in the AFC Champions League, Omar Abdulrahman has become a thorn in the sides of Al Ain's opponents.

It is indeed remarkable that the 25-year-old attacking midfielder leads the tournament charts for goals and assists. More often than not, the best way to stop Al Ain is to shackle the 2016 Asian Player of the Year, which Iran's Esteghlal did effectively in the first leg of their Round of 16 game which they won 1-0 at home.

With the advantage in hand, Esteghlal had hoped to pull off a surprise win by holding on to it in the second leg in UAE. However, they did not account for a fired up Omar Abdulrahman who put on a splendid show for the home fans, bagging two goals and creating another in a 6-1 demolition job.

He showed fantastic awareness to slot in a deflected cross on the slide in the second half, after Caio had made it 2-0 in the first half. Abdulrahman's goal opened the floodgates for Al Ain and they were soon 4-0 up. The Emirati midfielder then got his second goal of the game with a brilliant low strike from 20 yards out before setting up Nasser Al Shamrani with a fantastic through ball.

His movement and passing was exemplary throughout the game. He enjoyed 97 touches of the ball and completed 74 passes, in between which he created seven goalscoring chances for his teammates. Esteghlal defence just could not muzzle Omar Abdulrahman's creative game.

In short, he was too hot to handle and is rightly named the Toyota Asian Player of the Week!