AFC Champions League: Lekhwiya's Nam Tae Hee lauds tough performance against strong Persepolis side

The South Korean international was pleased with a draw away to Persepolis.

Lekhwiya midfielder Nam Tae Hee recognised the value of a 0-0 draw away to Persepolis in the AFC Champions League (ACL) Round of 16 on Tuesday.

A penalty miss from Mehdi Taremi in the second half denied Persepolis a win and Lekhwiya will now go into the second-leg on level terms after a scoreless first leg.

Tae Hee reflected on a tense encounter after Taremi squandered a golden opportunity to give his side the lead at home.

"The Iranian team is strong and has players with good level and so returning with a point from the draw is very good," the recently crowned QFA Player of the Year said.

"We have a chance in the home match in Doha to achieve victory and qualification," he added.

Tae Hee is confident that the Qatar Stars League outfit can deliver a better performance at home.

"We will be able to present a better level in Doha and achieve victory. That it is the only way to qualify to the quarter-finals," the South Korean said.

The draw leaves the tie finely balanced ahead of the return fixture in Doha next Tuesday.