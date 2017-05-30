AFC Champions League Roundup: Al Ain demolish Esteghlal; Kawasaki Frontale stroll through

The Round of 16 games in the AFC Champions League are winding up and we saw four teams book their spot in the next round. Let's take a closer look at the games that have finished:

AL AIN 6-1 ESTEGHLAL [Caio 27', 33' Abdulrahman 49', 60' Myung-joo 56' Al Shamrani 75' - Rezaei 83']

UAE's Al Ain progressed to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League after stunning Iran's Esteghlal 6-1 in the second leg in Dubai. The demolition job they carried out wiped the one-goal deficit Al Ain had to overcome from the first leg.

Zoran Mamic's side began in fantastic fashion, going 2-0 up inside the first half with Caio netting a brace. The attacking midfielder scored with a brilliant volley in the 27th minute before being sent clear by a fantastic long ball from defence. He proceeded to lob the keeper and calmly place the ball into the net. The floodgates opened in the second half with Omar Abdulrahman getting in on the act in the 49th minute. He slid in at the far post to direct a deflected cross into the back of the net before Lee Myung-joo burst into the box and finished with aplomb.

Omar Abdulrahman made it 5-0 soon after with a fantastic low strike from 20 yards out and Nasser Al Shamrani joined in by running on to Abdulrahman's through ball and slotting past the keeper. Though Kevah Rezaei scored a low free-kick in the dying minutes, it remained a mere consolation on a day Al Ain were on top of their game.

AL AHLI (UAE) 1-3 AL AHLI (KSA) [Gyan 90+1' - Al Jassam 18' Al Mogahwi 24' Abdulameer 72']

In the battle of the namesakes it was the Saudi Arabian side who triumphed 4-2 on aggregate after surprising the Emirati side 3-1 away to book their spot in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals.

It was the Saudi Arabian side who got off to a fantastic start in the first half, with Taiseer Al Jassam finishing at the back post Giannis Fetfatzidis' corner was flicked on. In the 24th minute, Hussain Al Mogahwi stunned the home team with a 20-yard rocket which meant the Emirati side had to score three goals to progress. Just before the hour mark, the home team were dealt another blow when star striker Makhete Diop was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Things turned from bad to worse in the 72nd minute when Saeed Abdulameer made it 3-0 from the penalty spot. Second half substitute Asamoah Gyan's penalty in injury time only proved to be a consolation for the Emirati side.

