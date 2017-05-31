AFC Champions League roundup: Urawa script stunning turnaround; Shanghai beats Jiangsu

The Round of 16 clashes in the AFC Champions League came to a close on Wednesday with the quarterfinals spots all taken. Here is a roundup of what happened:-

LEKHWIYA 0-1 PERSEPOLIS [Chico Flores (OG) 23']

View photos Persepolis celebrate More

Lekhwiya were dumped out of the AFC Champions League in unfortunate fashion as an own goal scored by Chico Flores sent Iran's Persepolis through to the quarterfinals.

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, there was everything to play for but the game started in bizarre fashion for the Qatar champions. Persepolis' Vahid Amiri released Mehdi Taremi, whose low ball across goal was diverted into his own net by Flores in the 23rd minute, handing the Iranian outfit a crucial away goal. That meant Lekhwiya had no option but to score two goals and reverse the scoreline but were frustrated by a dogged Persepolis.

Lekhwiya dominated possession but were unable to fashion a breakthrough and Persepolis held on to complete a famous victory.

AL HILAL 2-1 ESTEGHLAL KHOUZESTAN [Kharbin 16' Al Dawsari 82' - Nong 12']

View photos Al Hilal More

Al Hilal secured passage to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League after a 4-2 aggregate victory over Iran's Esteghlal Khouzestan, facilitated by a 2-1 win in the secind leg at home.

Esteghlal Khouzestan needed to score at least two goals in this tie to secure progression and began brightly. In the 12th minute, Mehdi Zobeidi squared for Aloys Nong to tap in spark hopes of an upset. However, those hopes were doused just four minutes later as Kharbin equalised with an unorthodox low header from Mohammed Al Burayk’s cross from the right. That goal seemed to have taken the heart out of the Iran team's cause.

Al Hilal started dominating the match and justly got their second goal in 82nd minute when Salem Al Dawsari burst into the box and fired into the roof of the net to seal the victory.

URAWA RED DIAMONDS 3-0 JEJU UNITED [Koroki 18' Lee 33' Moriwaki 114']

View photos Urawa Red Diamonds vs Jeju United More

Read More