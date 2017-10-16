AFC Cup 2017: Bengaluru FC vs FC Istiklol - Final spot up for grabs as Blues look to script a turnaround

The AFC Cup 2017 is nearing its business end and on Wednesday and the tournament will see its second finalist when Bengaluru FC take on Tajikistan's FC Istiklol at home in the second leg of the Inter-Zonal final.

Iraq's Air Force Club, the defending champions, will be eagerly watching this tie given that they already reached the grand final. The question that remains is will Bengaluru FC, last year's beaten finalists, set up a grudge match or will FC Istiklol, the 2015 runners-up, get another shot at claiming the continent's secondary club competition?

However, the Tajik champions have an upper hand going into the second leg after their 1-0 win in the first leg at home. While they will be hopeful of getting the job done in India, Istiklol need to be careful of the adverse conditions they might face in Bengaluru.

Apart from the fact that Bengaluru FC fans will be their usual vociferous self, it has been raining quite heavily in the city and wet conditions might affect them like it did for North Korea's 4.25 SC who fell to a 3-0 defeat against the Blues in the previous round amid pelting rain.

The Tajik side, on a high after capturing the domestic championship last month, will be a tough side to beat but Bengaluru FC have the quality to surprise any team. Albert Roca's side only has to seek inspiration from his side's AFC Cup 2016 semifinal win against Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Bengaluru FC stepped their game up against Johor in the second leg and won the tie 4-2 on aggregate, with Sunil Chhetri coming up with a tremendous performance. It will be Chhetri, to whom Bengaluru FC will turn to for inspiration on Wednesday as well. For Istiklol FC, the priority should be to mark him tightly.